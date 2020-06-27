Breaking News
Market leader, 56 other sanitation offenders arrested in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

No fewer than 57 persons including motorcycle riders were Saturday arrested and prosecuted for violating sanitation law in Nasarawa state.

Among the offenders who had been prosecuted by a mobile court is the chairman of one of the markets in Lafia, for allowing traders to operate in the market in spite of the sanitation going on in the state.

The chief prosecutor who spoke to journalists shortly after the exercise, Abubakar Muhammed, said operators of motorcycle had been in the habit of flouting environmental sanitation laws in the state as they continued to pick passengers during the exercise.

He stated that the state government would continue to strengthen the Environmental Sanitation Mobile Courts in the state and relevant agencies to ensure that residents comply fully with the exercise for cleanliness.

Muhammed warned motorists, business organisations, commercial vehicle operators in Nasarawa, and those passing the state against violating sanitation laws in the state adding that henceforth violators would be sent to prison without options of fine to serve as a deterrent to others.

He urges the owner of businesses, residential premises, hotels, and others to always ensure that their environment were kept clean to avoid the wrath of the law catch up with them in the state.

