Man United star Pogba expresses sadness over Floyd’s death

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has expressed his sadness at George Floyd’s death as he shared a message with his 41million followers to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The midfielder has become the latest high-profile footballer to offer his support following the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Pogba took to Instagram on Monday to voice his thoughts: ‘During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. ‘I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY!

‘Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY!

‘Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate. I won’t tolerate. WE WON’T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence. STOP the silence. STOP racism.’

Pogba’s United team-mate Rashford spoke out following the tragic death of Mr Floyd, insisting ‘people are hurting and need answers’ earlier on Monday.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ shirt while celebrating his goal against Paderborn on Sunday.

Vanguard

