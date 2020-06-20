Man United make opening bid for fiorentina winger – reports

Kindly Share This Story:



Man United have made an offer for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa as they look to pave a way to meaningful negotiations, according to reports.

The Italy international was touted back in May as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho at just £61m with Man Utd and Chelsea both linked with the 22-year-old.

ALSO READ: Marseille fined but escape ban for Financial Fair Play breach

Chiesa has scored seven goals and provided three assists for his team-mates in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

And La Nazione (via Sport Witness) claims that the Red Devils have made an offer of €50m in cash for Chiesa with a bid likely to be accepted if they pushed it towards €60m.

Other offers have come from Inter Milan and Juventus but their fellow Serie A side said ‘no, thank you’ to their proposals of around €30m.

ALSO READ: Sane set for Man City exit after rejecting new deal

Man Utd have been the most impressive club interested in Chiesa and the Premier League side have ‘really knocked on Fiorentina’s door’ and ‘delivered an offer in cash to the club’s transfer men’.

The €50m bid ‘isn’t the right one’ but Man Utd hope that it could ‘result in a concrete base to start real and true negotiations’ as they continue steps to bring Chiesa to Old Trafford.



Football 365



Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: