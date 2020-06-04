Man to die by hanging for raping two year old to death in Zaria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

For raping a baby that was 2 years and 9-month-old to death, a Kaduna State High Court sitting at Dogarawa Sabon Gari Zaria has convicted one Usman Shehu Bashir of Dogarawa area to death by hanging.

While delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Kabir Dabo said the judgement passed was under section 221 of the penal code, Kaduna state law 1999 as amended.

“The convict has confessionally confirmed the occurrence of the offence, as well, his written statements also confirmed. By these two confessional statements, the Court passed the judgement,” the judge said.

The case began on the 23 March 2015 and lasted for five years,

“On that fateful day, the convict took late Fatima to his room and for about 40 minutes, he raped her which led to her death….after the establishment of all the evidence of committing the crime.”

After passing the judgement Justice Kabir Dabo said the convict has the right to appeal within 90 days of the judgement.

In her reaction, the State Counsel Barrister Jummai Dan Azimi said the Court has done justice to the case.

Father of late Fatima, Malam Zakariya Ya’u Dahiru said the judgement passed on Usman has justified what he did to his daughter.

