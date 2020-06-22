Man stabs lover to death, commits suicide in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A-39-year-old man, weekend, stabbed his 25-year-old lover to death in an apartment at road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan area of Lagos.

Thereafter, he committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

There were, however, different accounts as to why the man, Chris Ndukwe, killed his lover, Alli Olamide.

A version of the account said the couple had been in and out of the relationship for some time, owing to incessant quarrels.

The woman, as gathered, had requested that her bride price be paid, during one of the quarrels, insisting that she would not return to her lover if he refused to do her bidding. They had two children aged three and seven.

She was said to have visited Alli on Saturday, accompanied by one of her female relatives, who woke up to find both corpses, the next day.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

He explained that at ” On June 21, 2020, by 4 pm, Ilasan Police Station received information that a couple were found dead in the man’s residence.

“A team of homicide detectives was deployed to the scene and the crime scene was preserved for forensic analysis.

“The woman was found lying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head. The man’s mouth was foaming with whitish substance. It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with kitchen knife and thereafter drank some poisonous substances suspected to be snipper insecticides.

“Two blood-stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene.

“The two corpses were removed and deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

“Information gathered from some family members revealed that the couples were in a relationship for over seven years, though not married, have two boys.

“The relationship is described as complicated, as the couples were on and off over the years. While the man lives in Victory Point Estate Ilasan, the woman lives in Ogba.

“The woman is said to have visited the man alongside her 22- year- old sister, a night before the incident, on his invitation.

” Her sister was the first to have noticed that they were dead and raised alarm”.

“In her statement, she was woken up by loud music from the room where the corpses were found, as herself and the children slept in a different room. It is not yet clear what might have triggered the murder.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing”, Bala stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: