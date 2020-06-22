Man runs amok in Anambra, kills his 2 children with pestle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

A 34-year old man, Mr Ifeanyi Apusiobi, from Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of Anambra State reportedly ran amok, and killed his two children with a pestle and used the same object to inflict injuries on his 72 –year old father.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said Apusiobi had been arrested by the police pending further investigation.

According to him, corpses of the children, aged seven and five years, had been deposited at Iyienu Hospital mortuary, Ogidi for autopsy, while the father of the man who killed his children is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Haruna said: “At about 1:am on June 21, 2020, police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Apusiobi aged 34years of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstance yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children namely, Chinecherem Apusiobi aged seven years and Obinna Apusiobi aged five years, with a wooden pestle on their heads while they were sleeping.

“He equally used the same object and injured his father, Dominic Apusiobi, aged 72years on the head.

“Police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to the hospital for medical attention where the two children were certified dead by a medical doctor, while his aged father is responding to treatment”

The PPRO said the police recovered the pestle as an exhibit, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal

Investigation Department, CID, Awka for discreet investigation.

