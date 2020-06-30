Man docked for allegedly stoning police officers

Kindly Share This Story:

A 25-year-old man, Olamilekan Ayanwole, who allegedly attacked a police patrol team by throwing stones at the officers on Monday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

Ayanwole, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and causing grievous injuries.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant with others still at large committed the offences on Saturday at 11:10 pm in front of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Lagere Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that could cause breach of public peace by throwing stones at Insp Akande Ferdinand and his team while executing their lawful duty.

The prosecutor said that also found on the defendant when arrested was a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant willfully and unlawfully inflicted injury on the left side of the head of one Cpl Odusina Olawale by hitting him with a stone.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also unlawfully assault one Cpl Oguntolu Samod by grabbing his service uniform and thereby causing the buttons to fall off.

He said that the defendant was suspected to be a member of the Eiye Confraternity who had planned to unleash terror on residents of Ile-Ife.

The defendant, who was not represented by a counsel, pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace, possession of Indian hemp, assault, membership of a cult group and violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Magistrate, Mr A. I. Oyebadejo, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and his address should be verified by the prosecutor.

The magistrate, who directed that the sureties must also provide three recent passport photographs, adjourned the case till July 8 for hearing.

