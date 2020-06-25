Man bags 5 yrs prison sentence for using master key to unlock, steal cars

Kindly Share This Story:

Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Thursday sentenced one Joseph Oga, 21, to 5 years imprisonment for unlocking cars with a master key and stealing.

Police prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi informed the court that the defendant entered into a wine coloured Honda Accord Saloon car with Reg No: FFE 707 AC, belonging one Adegboyega Ologbenla on June 17, at Ibukun-Olu street in Ife at about 9:10 pm.

He added that the defendant stole a bag containing sum of N208,100; two Itel mobile phones and one power bank totaling N223,100, the property of Ologbenla.

He also stated that the defendant on June 18, 2020, around 01:53 am at Ajegunle Street, Ile-Ife, entered into one Blue coloured Nissan Serena Bus with registration number MT 423 KJA, the property of one Olanrewaju David with intent to commit a felony therein.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offense contravened sections 383, 390(9), 412, and 508 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him and confessed to being in possession of a master key with which he accesses victims’ vehicles.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji found the defendant guilty and convicted him on the offenses of illegal entering, stealing, and intent to commit felony leveled against him.

In her judgment, Olatunji stated that releasing the convict will not be of any positive value to the society, but rather wreak havoc on other residents.

She added that sending him to the correctional center would avail him of the opportunity to learn a trade and become a better citizen.

