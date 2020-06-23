Man arraigned for allegedly having sex with pig in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A 22-year-old man has been arraigned in an Ibadan Magistrate Court, Iyaganku for allegedly having sex with a female pig.

The suspect whose name was given as Ayokunbi, was working in a farm at Eleti Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan where he allegedly developed amorous relationship towards the sow.

He was charged with one count of unnatural offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2, at about 4pm at Elewi – Odo, Ibadan, the defendant allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature.”

The offence, according to the police, contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Counsel to the suspect, Mr Mumin Jimoh, applied to the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The counsel said the owner of the pig had forgiven the defendant.

While speaking, the Chief Magistrate, Olaide Amzat said:” if the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?. The law must take its course”.

The accused was the granted bail Amzat in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was then adjourned to July 21, for hearing.

Vanguard Nigeria News

