Man allegedly kills colleague with magic ring during football match

By Shina Abubakar

A young man, Lateef Ahmed, who allegedly hit a friend with a magic ring that led to his death during a football match, yesterday, in Iwo, Osun State, has been arrested.

It was gathered that the suspect, with the deceased, Shuaib Isola and other guys were playing football at St Mary’s Grammar School football field when an argument ensued, yesterday.

At press time, it was not yet clear what led to the argument, but an eye witness disclosed that the suspect hit the deceased with some sort of magic ring, which made him (Shuaib) to collapse on the spot.

Checks showed that attempt to revive the deceased proved abortive. The deceased was then rushed to the General Hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead. However, his parents declined autopsy test as they insisted on taking the body for burial.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the duo engaged in a fight at the football field when the suspect, who lived at Atanda Road in Iwo, hit the deceased with his fist and the deceased collapsed.

She added that the deceased was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, but the parents did not allow an autopsy to be carried out on the body before it was evacuated to the family house.

She, however, said the command would investigate the matter with a view to bringing the suspect to justice.

