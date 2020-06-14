Man, 56, arrested for impersonation, stealing of motorcycle

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 56-year-old man, Jafaru Ismaila for impersonating a police officer, in order to steal a motorcycle.

A statement by the the command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said suspect was arrested on the 9th of June 2020 following a distress call received at Warewa Division of the command in Obafemi/Owode local government area of the state

Oyeyemi said, the suspect went to in Okada park and claimed to be a police officer

“It was stated further that the suspect, having flashed an identity card of a police officer seized a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE 903 VN from one Felix Adeyemi and took it away towards interchange along Lagos Ibadan express way”

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo led the patrol team and trailed thesuspect who was apprehended at Ibafo area with the said motorcycle”.

Oyeyemi addef that, ” on interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect, an indigine of Adamawa state was not a police officer”.

“It was also discovered that he stole the police Identity card of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police which he has been using for impersonation”.

“Items recovered from him included a DSP identity card, some police documents and the Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE 903 VN”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the suspect with the view of charging him to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

