Man, 42, absconds after allegedly raping 12-year-old girl in Benue

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 12-year-old girl, name withheld has been allegedly raped by a 42-year-old man, Dennis Ojah at Otada community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered from sources in the community that the suspect who is currently on the run forcefully took advantage of the teenager after beating her up.

According to him, “there are different versions of what actually happened but we leant that the suspect yesterday tricked the little girl to his house pretending that he wanted to send her to an errand and when she got into the house he beat her up and and raped her threatening to deal with her if she disclosed what happened to anybody.

“But the girl’s parents later discovered that all was not well with their daughter and upon interrogation she divulged what had happened to her.

“At that point efforts were made to locate the suspect but it was discovered that he had absconded but the matter was immediately reported to the police in Otukpo.

“After that she was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment but the police are still searching for the suspect as we speak,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said she was yet to receive full details of the incident adding that the Police were also yet to apprehend the suspect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

