Man, 37, remanded for using knife to rape teenager in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

As a Magistrate Court sitting in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, weekend, ordered the remand of a 37-year-old man identified as Sunny Onuegbu, for allegedly using a knife to rape a teenager, fresh facts emerged, over the death of a 21-year old allegedly raped to death Saturday night in Oyo State.

It was gathered that Onuegbu had used a sharp knife to threaten and rape a 16-year old girl in Omuigwe, Aluu in Ikwerre LGA, before he was arrested by the police.

In the charge sheet IMC/17/2020, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, had brought the suspect to court on one count bordering on rape.

The charge read: “That you Sunny Onuegbu ‘M on the 31 of May 2020 at Omuigwe by Pipe Line Aluu in Isiokpo Magisterial District did used jackknife to threaten one Prayer Igwe, F, and Subsequently had her carnal knowledge without her consent and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 1999 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria.

However, the Magistrate R.N. Ibanibo ordered that since prisons don’t accept suspects in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspect be remanded at police holding cell.

Ibanibo, who declined having jurisdiction to hear the matter, directed that the case file be forwarded to Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, for legal advice and adjourned the matter till 27th July for advice.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: