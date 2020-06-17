Man, 25, rapes, kills brother’s wife in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

A 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala, who allegedly raped and killed his elder brother’s wife in Gusau, has been arrested by operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command.

Zamfara State Police command’s spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, while parading the Aminu Bala, said he had already confessed to the crime (of raping his sister-in-law).

He said, “the Tudun Wada Area Command, Gusau on June 15, at about 04.30 hours, received a distress call from Damba quarters of Gusau metropolis that the suspect had killed his brother’s wife.

“The police immediately rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu in the pool of her blood having suffered from multiple machete cuts.

“She was then taken to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where she was certified dead by doctors.”

The PPRO said, ” we went and interviewed neighbours of the deceased, we swung into action and the suspect was arrested in the state.”

“On interrogation, the suspect who is a biological brother to the husband of the deceased confessed to having raped and murdered the housewife,” he said.

The spokesman also said the police had contacted the victim’s husband, Kabiru Bala, via phone call.

”He was not in the state, but told the police that the suspect had once threatened to kill the victim,” he said.

Shehu said that the command was awaiting the arrival of the victim’s husband and his written statement which would form part of the evidence before the suspect would be prosecuted in court.

Hauwa’u left behind two children including, a nine-month-old baby.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

