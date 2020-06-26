Man, 25, defiles 6-year-old girl in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Court remands teenager for raping 4year old girl

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A 25-year-old man, Segun Ige, has been remanded at the Correctional Centre by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

According to the police prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leramo, the defendant committed the offence on June 13 in Oloje-Ekiti.

The police prosecutor in Ekiti, Leramo said the defendant, who lived in the neighbourhood, defiled the girl when her parents were not around.

He said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 urging the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently, adjourned the case till July 9 for mention.

Similarly, an 18-year-old Kunle Amujo was also remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged sexual abuse.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on May 18 in Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ekiti State where he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl.

The plea of the defendant was also not taken as the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre pending issuance of legal advice.

