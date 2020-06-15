Malaria Eradication: Ned Nwoko meets Festus Keyamo (photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko, today paid a courtesy visit to Festus Keyamo who is the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

The Malaria Project initiator extended a collaboration between the Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Project and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to reports, the discussion was focused on possible ways the Ministry can key into the Project particularly in the area of environmental clean up and Fumigation of the entire country, as the Minister expressed interest in the collaboration.

“Nigeria of my dream is that at the end of this malaria project, United Nation would declare Nigeria free of Malaria and Africa at large”. Ned Nwoko disclosed.

Also, Prince Ned Nwoko was in the company of the project coordinator Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba.

