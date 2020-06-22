Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Malami’s nominees to replace Magu emerge

On 9:51 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Malami recommends CP, retired DIG, AIG as replacement for Magu
Magu (left) and Malami.

By Soni Daniel

The names of the three nominees recommended the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to President Muhammadu Buhari to pick as a replacement for Ibrahim Magu have emerged.

Top on the list is a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Sani Usman, who is believed to have been vetted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the job.

Also recommended by Malami for the job, according to an online medium, is the current FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, who had previously served as the EFCC Head of Operations, and a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, from Kebbi State.

READ ALSO: Malami recommends CP, retired DIG, AIG as replacement for Magu

Buhari is said to have also vetted retired DIG Usman and Ms. Diseye Nsirim-Poweigba, a retired police commissioner in Niger State, as replacement for Magu, who has been on the post in acting capacity since November 9, 2015, following the 8th Senate’s rejection of his nomination twice.

Malami last week wrote the President recommending Ibrahim Magu’s immediate sack as head of the anti-graft agency over alleged multiple serious offences bordering on diversion of recovered assets, insubordination and misconduct.

But the AGF has kept mute on the development, as he neither denies nor confirms sending the memo to Buhari.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, appears unperturbed over the move to oust him. carrying on with his job without any qualms.

But one way or the other, Buhari will either retain or remove Magu.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!