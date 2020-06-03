Makinde to establish agency for people with disabilities

Kindly Share This Story:

…Flags off the third phase of palliative distribution to 200 physically challenged persons

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured people with disabilities that his administration would set up an agency that would cater to their needs.

The governor stated this on Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of palliatives to two hundred people living with disabilities at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Makinde said: “During electioneering, I made a promise to the people living with a disability that when I become the governor of the state, I would set up an agency for the people with disability.”

“I give you the assurance that before the second anniversary of this government, it will be done”

“So I want to implore you, please COVID-19 is real, I am a survivor and then this Will pass over but by God’s grace it won’t take any of us with it.”

Makinde noted that the era when impostors take the benefits of what belongs to the people having one form of disability or the other had become a thing of the past. He stressed that his administration would continue to identify with vulnerable in the state.

Earlier, in his address, the Executive Assistant to Governor to the Governor on persons with disabilities, Barrister Bimbo Adekanbi thanked Governor Makinde for identifying with people having various forms of disabilities as beneficiaries of the third face of the palliative distribution in the state.

In his remark, the former chairman Association of People with Disability, Evangelist James Olukayode, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the governor, describing the gesture as another feather to the cap of the Oyo State Government.

Olukayode said: “What this government has been doing is unprecedented in the annals of persons with disabilities in the state.”

He noted that: “We had some governors who never for once sat with people with disabilities, so we appreciate the gesture of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Vanguard

