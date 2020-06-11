Makinde charges new Okere to be alive to traditional responsibilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday, charged the newly installed Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi to always be alive to his traditional responsibilities by serving and protecting the interests of his people, just as he enjoined him to give unflinching support to his government.

Makinde also assured the people of the area that his government was poised to complete all the ongoing projects in the axis, while the new ones would be executed to register his immutable love for the people of Oke-Ogun.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka at the presentation of staff of office to the newly installed Okere, urged all traditional rulers in the state to sustain their trust in his administration.

Makinde noted that supporting government is the only means to enhance the drive for good governance that would engender peace, security, quality education, effective health care service delivery, sustainable value chain agriculture which would attract foreign investors and bring forth a prosperous economy.

He commended the people of Saki for their patience and civility for seven years after the demise of the late Okere, Oba Olarinre Olatoyese.

Makinde said: “Following the demise of the late Okere of Saki, Oba Olarinre Olatoyese Kelani on April 5, 2013, the town waited for over six years without a ruler. The untoward lack of progress this incident brought to the town can best be imagined. The development were at its ebb.”

“However, I am happy to see that the ruling house which is expected to produce an Oba saw reason to work as a family which eventually paid off with the emergence of a young, vibrant and cerebral king.”

“I wish to add that following the patience and civility of the people, coupled with my administration non-interference policy, we are here today celebrating the choice of the people with the presentation of staff of office to our Oba, having noted that due diligence and processes were followed in the appointment.”

“I wish to enjoin the king to always be alive to his traditional responsibilities by serving and protecting the interest of his people and at the same time give unflinching support to the government. This will usher in, the needed peace, a veritable ingredient for the cherished development.”

“I am to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Saki land and Oyo State in general for your belief and trust in my capacity to effectively bring the desired changes.”

“I enjoin you to sustain your trust in my administration so as to enhance the drive for good governance that would engender peace, security, quality education, effective health service delivery, sustainable value chain agriculture, which will attract foreign investors and bring forth a prosperous economy,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi urged the government to restore the power to the Saki land and support the farmers which are the core business in the Oke-Ogun axis.

He lamented poor prices and patronage of the foreigners in buying farm produce in the Oke-Ogun area, adding that: “We appeal to the government to kindly set up an eye clinic in Saki land because eye problem is one of the challenges our people are facing. We also want you to help us to complete the dualisation of our road here in Saki,” he said.

