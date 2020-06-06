Majek Fashek’s family seeks financial support to fly singer home for burial

Kindly Share This Story:

By AYO ONIKOYI

The family of Late Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fashek has made public plea for financial assistance to fly home the deceased reggae legend who died on June 1, 2020 in US.

Former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast and owner of U&I Records, made the call on behalf of the family on Friday before newsmen.

Agbonayinma said Majek is a legend and Africa’s pride and thus cannot be allowed to be burial like an ordinary mortal.

Agboyayinma said, “ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise fund.

The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy. Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up.

They said we should set up account in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken. In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more fund.”

He added that there is a committee being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account.

“In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial,” he reiterated.

He gives the eldest son’s American account as thus:

Citi Bank

Name on Account : Randy Fashek

Routing # 021000089

Account #6799745106

Bank Address – 00122 Laguardia place New york NY 10012

Bank Phone # 7184041275

Cash App: $ranfashek

Venmo @Ran_Daman

The late reggae maestro died 11.45pm Nigerian time on June 1, 2020. He’s survived by a wife and three children, all boys.

Vanguard

