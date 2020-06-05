Magodo Residents Association names interim officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Magodo Residents Association in Lagos have named interim officers to run the affairs of the association following the expiration of the tenure of erstwhile officers.

The residents association, which provides a common forum for all residents in the estate to express views and ventilate issues affecting them and their well-being, named its Board of Trustees, BOT, Chairman, Chief S. Owojori as interim head of the body.

In a statement by the interim Publicity and Social Secretary, Mr Abiodun Kuye, listed the names of the officers as:

Mr. Olatunji Solarin was named the Interim Secretary General, Mrs. Aromke Omame as Legal Adviser, Chief Frank U. Onwu, Treasurer, Dr. (Engr) Wale Oduwole, Project Secretary, Mr Godspower Abighie, Security Secretary and Chief Fola Akinnawo as Financial Secretary.

The Interim Internal Auditor is Alhaji Lateef Adisa Lawal, Transport secretary, Chief Nosa Ebomoyi, Environment Secretary Engr. Okeowo oni, Security and Utilities Secretary. Mr. Francis Udubor.

The Supervising BOT members are: Mrs. Regina Pitan, Chief Akinseye Akinbiyi, Mrs. Patricia E. Ahonsi, Professor Ayo Ogunye, Professor A.O. Denloye, Mr. Paul Nwokolo and Mr. Ranti Sokunbi.

