M. kawasaki: New Afro-fusion singer taking over

Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Aremu Stephen Tobiloba, better known by his stage name M.kawasaki, is stopping at nothing to give Nigerian Afro-fusion music singers a run for their talent, as he is poised to shake the music scene with his unique brand of Afro-fusion music.

The Nigerian-born China-based entertainer, who hails from Oyo state, schooled in Nigeria before relocating to China, where he is currently studying at Shenyang Urban Construction University.

The Port Harcourt born and bred entertainer is known for being an outstanding performer, excellent songwriter and melodious vocalist.

In 2013, he was one of the best graduating students of Adventist Comprehensive High School, Elele. He was a student of Federal University of Technology, Akure, but left to continue his tertiary education in China.

M.kawasaki is at the forefront of a new sound that blends genres into what he calls Afro-fusion. He has been making music since he was in his teens with production credits on several songs from a younger generation of Nigerian artistes.

