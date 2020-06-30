Lyon’s appointment as acting chairman of South-South APC well deserved — Amb Igali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former Ambassador and Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr. Godknows Igali, at the weekend, the described appointment of 2019 governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bayelsa State chapter, David Lyon, as acting Chairman of South-South APC as well deserved.

Igali hailed Lyon’s appointment in a statement signed by him, where he commended the wisdom of President Muhammadu Buhari, over the appointment in the APC National Caretaker/Convention committee.

The statement reads in part, “The recent appointment of HE Hon David Lyon, the popular winner of the recent Bayelsa State Governorship election, which was reversed in favour of the incumbent, HE Sen. Douye Diri, by the Nigerian Supreme Court, by the All Progressives Congress Party (APC ) to head its affairs in the South-South zone of the country has come with resounding celebrations.

“We appreciate President Muhammed Buhari and the National Executive Committee of the APC for this elevation of our brother, kinsman, and great national patriot. By this appointment, HE Lyon has been elevated to steer the affairs of the party in the six states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.

“As the mandate is to ensure that the APC which is the ruling party in the country repositions itself, this high honour on HE Lyon places him at the vortex of governance, peace and security and development in the Niger Delta Region. Indeed, it makes him the most politically exposed person from the region.

He also expressed optimism that, “Expectedly, he will put the plough to working immediately in ensuring internal peace and democracy within the APC in the areas under his purview and resolve all petty and troubling internecine disputes.

“On behalf of my family and our PROJECT BAYELSA NGO team, we congratulate you and look forward to lending our support when necessary. May God in heaven continue to imbue you with wisdom and give you the strength and presence of mind to bring His Sovereign will pass.

“Fortunately, HE Lyon is loved with unimaginable respect and admiration not only in Bayelsa but in the entire region. His humility and the charitable character are magnetic attributes that pull crowds to him. Since the announcement of this appointment, jubilation and celebrations have erupted effusively around the major cities of the region; indeed across party lines.

“A man of few words, but deeply endowed with natural intelligence and tact, he will be able to ensure the successful accomplishment of his mandate. For a political leader better known for his teamwork ideals, he is expected to attract the best of hands, even outside party lines to get the job done. The lion will certainly roar again and will bring peace once again to the troubled party.”

However, he (Igali) noted there is an onerous task awaiting him (Lyon) to ensure there is harmony in the party and to bring peace in the Niger Delta region as the people look up to his leadership of the six states in the region.

“However, more than sleeping and waking up with APC, he will also have the onerous task of ensuring inter-party harmony with other political parties, especially the People Democratic Party (PDP) which controls some of the states in the region. He will also be expected to work to ensure that peace and security thrive in the area.

“Furthermore, the people of the area look unto him to work hard to ensure that party faithful is carried along in all affairs at the national level and that the region will be well favoured at the national level in terms of allocation of federal projects”, he added.

