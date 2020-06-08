Lover, friend in court for severing mistress’ husband’s hand in Osun 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

For allegedly severing the left hand of Tunde Ajayi, one Kamarudeen Ajibola, 25, and his friend Ismael Mohammed, 30, were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state.

It was earlier reported that Kamoru Ajibola and his friend, Ismael Mohammed allegedly cut off mistress’ husband’s wrist over an argument of having an affair with his wife.

They were arraigned on three-count bordering on conspiracy and attempted murder.

Police prosecutor, John Idoko said the defendants armed themselves with cutlasses and other dangerous weapon and attempted to kill one Ajayi Tunde by cutting off his left hand causing him grievous harm.

He added that their alleged offences contravened sections 516, 320 and 332 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

Idoko, told the court that the two defendants committed the offence on 25th of May, 2020 at about 5:30 AM around Atamudo-Oba area, Modakeke, Osun State.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

Counsel to the two accused, Joseph Amori, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in the most liberal term, saying they are ready to provide reliable sureties and would not jump bail.

According to him, the duo needed to be granted bail to attend to their health issues, having been in police custody for a week.

The Presiding Magistrate, Modupe Awodele, admitted the two defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each before adjourning the case to June 22, 2020, for mention at Modakeke’s magistrate court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

