Lopsided appointments: Onuesoke urges Buhari to heed Abubakar Umar’s advice

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State Governorship candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col Dangiwa Umar (rtd) as a patriot, whose advice President Muhammadu Buhari should heed.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that retired Colonel Umar last week accused President Buhari of allegedly making lopsided appointments that favour of a particular section of the country over others.

Onuesoke, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, commended Umar for pointing out the inequalities in the appointments of the president, saying his frankness sets him apart from other Northern Fulani leaders that have been silent in the face of the actions of the present government.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that Umar remains a patriot, who always respectfully disagrees with authorities in defence of justice and equity, adding that the “appalling silence of good men” in the face of evil is being broken by the Colonel, who incidentally is a Fulani prince.

He recalled that Umar being among the so-called “IBB Boys” during the era of military rule vigorously kicked against brazen injustice of that time, as the military regime, under whom he served, annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential mandate of Bashorun Moshood Abiola, in bare-faced contempt for voters in that ill-fated election.

Onuesoke argued that Umar’s action has earned him a glorious place in history, while most of his generals, back then, have crammed themselves into history’s smelly dustbin.

According to the PDP stalwart, Umar has “staked his all, not only to challenge the annulment but worked towards revalidating that epochal election. For his courage, he lost his commission and could well have lost his life. But for his pains, he gained eternal honour. Umar is a man of integrity per excellence. He has always shown passion for the unity of this country. He has integrity in his blood, unlike others.”

He disclosed that in Nigeria, Umar is one of the activists in the mould of Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka and Chief Emeka Ezeife and others, stressing that rather than listen to paid sycophants and image worshippers Buhari must do well to listen to these people when they speak.

“I admire the Colonel 100%. I keep saying it and I will say it again, Nigeria is not a nation. Nigeria is polarized. One of the solutions to this is complete and total restructuring of Nigeria,” the PDP chieftain maintained.

