Looting of public funds: EFCC impounds private jets, recovers N980bn, gets 2,240 convictions in 5 years

On 5:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Looting of public funds: EFCC impounds private jets, recovers N980bn, gets 2240 convictions in 5 years

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has impounded many private jets belonging to some powerful and influential Nigerians implicated in the looting of public funds.

Additionally, the commission says within the last five years it has seized many proceeds of crimes included estates, ships, petrol stations, schools, hotels, shopping malls and pieces of jewellery and will soon expose the suspects behind the looting by charging them to court.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, a commissioner of police, gave the information at a media briefing on Thursday to mark this year’s Democracy Day in Abuja.

Magu said: “As you all know in your regular reporting the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.

“We have recovered assets in excess of N980billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like properties, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools; hotels; trucks and other automobiles; pieces of jewellery; plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others,” the chairman announced.

Details coming…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!