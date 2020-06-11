Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has impounded many private jets belonging to some powerful and influential Nigerians implicated in the looting of public funds.

Additionally, the commission says within the last five years it has seized many proceeds of crimes included estates, ships, petrol stations, schools, hotels, shopping malls and pieces of jewellery and will soon expose the suspects behind the looting by charging them to court.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, a commissioner of police, gave the information at a media briefing on Thursday to mark this year’s Democracy Day in Abuja.

Magu said: “As you all know in your regular reporting the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.

“We have recovered assets in excess of N980billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like properties, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools; hotels; trucks and other automobiles; pieces of jewellery; plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others,” the chairman announced.

Details coming…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: