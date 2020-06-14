Kindly Share This Story:

Some City University of New York (CUNY) students seem to have mastered one online subject during the pandemic, cheating.

The head of Baruch College’s math department said he and his counterparts on other campuses found a “scandalous” lack of academic integrity during recent final exams, according to an email viewed by The Post.

The department chairs “and their faculty were overwhelmed by the amount of cheating, students coming into the final exams with failing averages producing perfect or nearly perfect papers,” Professor Warren Gordon wrote in a May 27 missive to CUNY’s vice chancellor. “The mean and median scores on the final exams are well above normal.

“Some of our faculty found their exams on various online sites including Chegg, students working together in chat rooms, or on Google Docs and the like, and then submitting the work as their own.”

Chegg is an online tutoring site that has been implicated in cheating scandals at other colleges including Boston University. their own.”

Gordon blamed the taxpayer-funded public university system for not doing enough to make electronic testing more secure after CUNY ended in-person classes on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and began virtual instruction on March 19.

“The university had at least three months to find a secure software that could have been used this semester, and at the eleventh hour decided not to use it,” Gordon wrote.

He warned that the cheating epidemic will only worsen.

