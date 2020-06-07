Breaking News
Lockdown still effective in Kaduna — State Govt

Kaduna

…as  Governor speaks on Tuesday

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has disowned a document that has been making the rounds, stating that the Quarantine Law has been reviewed and that 12-hour  lockdown is now in place.

The fake document claimed that the lockdown is now from 6 pm to 6 am but that interstate travel remains banned.

Several people have called government officials to enquire about the authenticity of the document that has been going viral on social media platforms.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication,  Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, the government said that ‘’ the Quarantine Order remains in force until Tuesday, 9 June 2020 when the two-week extension expires.’’

‘’Until then, the lockdown remains in force. The night-time curfew also remains in force, until the government announces otherwise,’’ the Special Adviser warned.

According to Adekeye, Governor  Nasir El-Rufai will address the state on Tuesday and will ‘’specify the next steps for the state, which sectors will be permitted to open and the safety guidelines that each sector is expected to comply with before reopening.

The statement said that ‘’no market, unauthorized business, school or place of worship will reopen until the government makes the required proclamation.’’

It will be recalled that the state government consulted widely with stakeholders across different sectors on the guidelines for a safe reopening of the state last week.

