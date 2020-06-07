Lockdown: Mobile court shut down two hotels in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Two hotel premises have on Saturday been shut down by the Kano mobile court for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

The Kano mobile court (Mobile Court 5) presided over by Magistrate Aminu Gabari ordered the shut down of the hotels for hosting night club activities during the lock down period.

The hotels were identified as Mozida hotel, Nomans- Land and Royal Tropicana situated along Zungeru road, all in Kano.

The police had arrainged 50 persons before the court, on Saturday, the prosecution told the court that they were apprehended by the police at the premises of the two hotels, where they had indulge in social gathering.

The 50 violators all admitted committing the offence and the Court ruled that they should each pay N20, 000 as fine in addittion with observing two months community service tagged “Keep Kano Clean” by sweeping major streets in Kano metropolis.

Magistrate Gabari however added that those who fail to pay the fine as handed by the court are to carry out 8 months community service by sweeping all the major streets in Kano.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

