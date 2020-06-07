Locally-made face masks don’t fully protect against COVID-19 – WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued new guidance on homemade or locally-made face masks for the prevention of COVID-19, noting that the masks do not fully protect against COVID-19, so there still need to observe all the measures that were recommended

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the advice on Sunday on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

The UN health agency urged people to clean locally-made face masks properly before wearing them again.

According to WHO, the guidance on homemade masks are important for preventing COVID-19 in low-income context.

“WHO has recommended the wearing of medical masks; at the beginning of the crisis, there were not enough; supply chain was already disrupted.

“Member-states and governments have made wearing of face masks mandatory in their own countries; people were prompted to resort to homemade masks,’’ he said.

According to him, the document provides guidelines on how to wear them; how to clean them; how to remove them, and when to remove them, and much more importantly, how to manufacture them locally.

“When you are removing the mask, don’t allow it to touch your hand; use the elastic to remove it without touching the mask itself,” he said.

The official also advised that the masks needed to be clean daily.

Meanwhile, the agency said the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa had risen to over 175,000 as of June 6.

“There are over 175,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 77,000 recoveries and 4,800 deaths,’’ it said.

WHO said that South Africa, Nigeria, and Algeria had the highest reported cases in the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa has 43,434 cases and 908 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11,844 confirmed cases and 333 deaths, while Algeria has 9,935 confirmed cases and 690 deaths.

