Liverpool’s Salah targets third successive Golden Boot Award

Egypt international Mohamed Salah is aiming to win his third successive Premier League Golden Boot award this season.

This comes after the winger played an integral part in helping the Reds clinch the 2019/20 Premier League title which is the club’s maiden league trophy in 30 years.

Salah is currently on 17 goals. two behind the league’s leading goalscorer Jamie Vardy of Leicester City with seven games left.

“Winning the Premier League is amazing for the club and the city. I’ve now reached my biggest goal, the one I set for myself since I signed for Liverpool,” Salah said.

“When I set my mind on something I want to achieve, I always do. If I’m convinced that I can achieve something, thank God I always do.

“The first question that I was asked since joining Liverpool was that if we were able to win the league and Champions League.”

“That’s why it feels great being able to win something I pledged to win. ‘Of course, I want to win the Golden Boot for the third time in a row, let’s see what happens,” he continued.

“I’m focusing on the games and trying to make the most out of my opportunities. I’m sometimes unlucky but I never give up.”

Salah clinched his maiden Premier League Golden Boot award after scoring 32 goals during the 2017/18 season.

The 28-year-old player then retained the award at the end of last season after hitting the back of the net 22 times in the league.

However, he shared the accolade with his Liverpool teammate of Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is the Gabon, and Arsenal captain.

