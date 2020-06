Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has released a welcome back video on the eve of the return of the Premier League, after being out for three months, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A personal message from the boss, to you…

You’ll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/FzAxNmtKqV

— LFC USA (at 🏠) (@LFCUSA) June 16, 2020

LFC

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: