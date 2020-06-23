Liverpool’s 20 point lead over Man City ‘pretty unthinkable’ – Klopp

Kindly Share This Story:

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool holding a 20-point lead over Manchester City is “pretty unthinkable” after watching Pep Guardiola’s side thrash Burnley.

The reigning Premier League champions followed up a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the first game back following the coronavirus-enforced break to the season with another impressive display on Monday.

City scored five without reply to brush aside Burnley and, with Liverpool only able to manage a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, the Reds’ huge cushion at the summit has been reduced.

Klopp’s side get the chance to respond on Wednesday when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield, with a first league title in 30 years within touching distance ahead of a trip to the Etihad Stadium on July 2.

“The only thing I realised from watching the game last night was how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? That’s pretty much unthinkable, actually,” Klopp told the media.

“So we must have done, obviously, a couple of things really well and right that we can have the situation here.

“But, no, I don’t think about City catching us, or whatever. I think about Crystal Palace.

“I watched them because we play them in eight or nine days, and not watching them to hope that they lose – it was never like this.

“Maybe I wanted them to lose last season against Leicester, but that didn’t work very well so that’s why I stopped doing that. That was one time and it didn’t help.

“I respect them a lot, I’ve said that plenty of times. They look like they will win all their remaining games because they are really strong, but they were always strong.

“We are not so bad, so let’s think about that.

Mohamed Salah, who was an unused substitute and Andy Robertson were not involved in the stalemate at Goodison Park due to fitness concerns, though Klopp confirmed both could feature against Palace.

