Liverpool FC and the possible comeback of the prodigal ‘little Magician’: should Coutinho walk alone?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwunonso Ekesiobi

The story of Liverpool FC and former player Philippe Coutinho is one that is known to the entire football world.

From obscurity on the bench at Inter Milian to the announcement that Liverpool FC had signed a raw talent in Philippe Coutinho, the event paved the way for the rise of both player and club. Before this, Coutinho was relatively an average player, but upon arrival at Melwood, he gradually warmed his way into the hearts of the Kop and the neutrals.

The ‘little magician’ as he was fondly praised, charmed the Anfield crowd with his samba magic – a combination of flicks, tricks, assists, curling shots and beautiful goals. From Rodgers to Klopp, his influence grew and positively improved a Liverpool FC in need of a renaissance.

But then, like the departure of Luis Suarez (a former teammate and friend), Coutinho wanted more! A switch to Spain to follow his ‘childhood dream’ of playing for an elite team in FC Barcelona soon became headline news.

One could hardly blame him, after painfully missing out of the EPL trophy in the 2013/2014 season (no thanks to the infamous Gerrard slip), Coutinho needed a new challenge and a change of environment that guaranteed winning silverware which was something Liverpool had grown allergic to in recent decades.

So, like Suarez who left England and swept a treble of trophies (Champions League, La Liga and Copa del rey) in his first season at Barcelona, Countinho’s mind was made up. Who no like better tin?

However, unlike the harmonious departure of Suarez, Coutinho’s exit wasn’t close to the mutual understanding and exchange of farewell – almost everyone at LFC hoped he fared worse. The difference in the departure of both players rests on how they left and not why. While the former left amicably, the latter left a sour taste in the mouth of the Liverpool family.

He would not be the first to do so in the history of football, neither would he be the last. It is good to follow your heart but one must be careful not to burn the bridges along the way.

Since Coutinho’s big-money move to Catalonia, things have not turned out as expected for the little maestro. His form, joy, importance and value have dipped. Even a loan spell with Bundesliga giants (Bayern Munich) have proved incapable of reigniting his spark. Now, the once-coveted midfield wizard appears to be unsure of where he would be playing next season.

Smattering Clubs declared interest in securing his services which, so far, has remained just that – interest. His current valuation is way too high given his age (he turned 28 on June 12), recent unimpressive performances, the COVID-19 shock ravaging club finances, and the general uncertainty in the international transfer market.

Barcelona does not require his services anymore and recently offered to bear part of his wages to cut costs and offload him. His agent is now virtually moving from club to club trying to get him a job elsewhere. How the mighty has fallen!

Back in England, Liverpool, fortunately, invested the proceeds from Coutinho’s sale in players (Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker) that shot them back amid European royalty with back-to-back Champions League finals (winning at the second attempt), a UEFA super cup and FIFA world club cup, they are also now Premier League Champions in-waiting.

The Club has certainly moved on to bigger and greater things since Coutinho left and his recent visit to Anfield with Barcelona during the 2nd leg of last season’s UCL semi-final, the hostile reception and the miraculous turn of events that saw to the elimination of Barcelona must have hurt badly.

After several rumours linking him with a move back to Liverpool and subsequent debunks by club and Manager Jürgen Klopp, the recent episode in the rumour mill is that Coutinho has made a special appeal to Liverpool and Klopp to come and re-sign him. He probably had taken time to reflect during the corona-induced football season break and like the prodigal son in the scriptures, he has decided to go back to where he was once loved and adored not minding the consequences.

This is where the problem lies for him. Unlike two seasons ago when he was in the driver’s seat, the tables have turned now and he is no longer in a position of strength. The decision now rests on whether Liverpool needs him rather than what Coutinho wants. This would not be as easy as a stroll in the park.

This brings us to the contentious issue of how Coutinho unceremoniously left the club. During the transfer deliberations, He faked a back injury to not play for the club (especially against Hoffenheim in a crucial UCL play-off), played for Brazil later and then claimed he was injured again upon return to Anfield.

He handed in a transfer request and even offered to pay part of the transfer fee out-of-pocket just to force his way. Even Klopp’s advice for him to remain in Liverpool to become a legend rather than just ‘another player’ at Barcelona fell on deaf ears. These and other antics didn’t go well with most Liverpool fans now satisfied with the player’s current woes.

In their eyes, Coutinho was disloyal and a traitor who doesn’t deserve to wear the LFC red jersey anymore. Serves him right indeed, right? As a Liverpool fan myself, it would be difficult to disagree with this position.

Also, Liverpool has looked a better team without Coutinho, so he can beg till rapture comes for all they care. Given the club’s impressive position, can an out-of-sorts Coutinho make it straight to the LFC starting 11 at the moment? It is more of a ‘No’ than a ‘yes’ to many. Philippe is now realising that he was growing and improving under the tutelage of Jürgen Klopp because the team was built around him, a privilege he has sorely lacked since his departure.

He cannot be the ‘main-man’ at Camp Nou with Messi around neither would he be treated specially in an already special Bayern side. From a team dependent on Coutinho, Liverpool has evolved into a properly balanced team. The work ethic in the team is inspirational and bringing Philippe back could potentially alter the group harmony and team spirit – remember the reaction and complaint of the elder son to the father upon the return of his prodigal brother?

Now, LFC under Klopp is gradually moving away from being a stepping stone for players to achieve bigger dreams elsewhere to become a destination club that can also fulfill dreams.

Nevertheless, there’s still some segment of the Liverpool fan-base that would love to have Coutinho back. This is where I belong. As a believer in fairy tales and happy endings, I think Coutinho has learnt his lesson. A large part of me wants him back among Bobby, Fabinho, Alisson (his Brazilian brothers) and the entire squad where he can relive the memories of playing with a group that is family to him.

Ask Neymar and he will tell you something similar. I also do not believe that Coutinho has lost his ability as well, but the challenge is whether he can fit into the current team. Klopp’s established midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation has become the core of his play which Coutinho doesn’t relate with – playing box-to-box, running, pressing and tackling.

Philippe is not in that category, neither can he displace the established front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino nor is he a suitable replacement for any of them either. Bringing him back can mostly serve as a weapon against teams that park the bus and defend all game. With Coutinho, Liverpool can easily break them with an intelligent pass or a wonder goal from his trademark shots outside the box. He can also serve as a quality replacement for the departing Adam Lallana and possibly Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool may be famous for the slogan “You’ll Never Walk Alone” which symbolizes a close-knit family more than a football club, but many will prefer Coutinho walks alone, even as a former member.In my opinion, the poor lad made a mistake not by taking the risk to follow his heart but leaving Liverpool in bitter circumstances. No one is perfect and we have made mistakes in the past. If his dream move to Barcelona did not become a nightmare Liverpool would welcome him back in open arms without hesitation.

Now, he has reportedly apologized to his former club and manager, having realised his mistakes, Coutinho wants to return home like the prodigal son and has offered to even take a pay cut to remove any financial obstacle. While some people learn from their mistakes and make efforts to correct them, others don’t.

The way Coutinho left Anfield and what transpired after that should serve as a lesson to other players on how not to leave a club. What is your take? Would you have him back in your team?

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: