List of APC Caretaker/Convention Committee members

The National Executive Committee, NEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC of the party and in place constituted Caretaker Committee And Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee

Below is the list of the members of the APC Caretaker Committee And Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

1. Governor Mai Bala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun (South West)

3. Ken Nnamani (South East)

4. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

5. Governor Sani Bello (North Central)

6. Dr. James Lalu (Physically challenged)

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep)

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (House of Reps)

9. David Lyon (South South)

10. Abba Ari (North West)

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East)

12. Ismail Ahmed (Youths)

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe (Secretary)

Vanguard News Nigeria.

