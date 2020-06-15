LG boss alerts federal, state govts on movement of unidentified persons into Rivers

Ahoada-West Local Council, on Monday alerted the Rivers and Federal Governments and the entire public on the movement of unidentifiable persons and unauthorised gunmen into into Rivers.

Mr Hope Ikiriko, Executive Chairman of the LGA, who disclosed this during a news briefing at the council Secretariat, Akinima, said that such persons entered through Mbiama, a border community.

Ikiriko said the Rivers COVID-19 Taskforce and security agents had intercepted no fewer than 160 persons at Mbiama, a boarder community in the local government area.

He stated that majority of the people were in their mid 20s coming from the northern part of Nigeria and were intercepted between May 3 and June 14.

According to Ikiriko, movement of unknown and unauthorised gunmen were seen in the uniform inscribed NATFORCE moving into Rivers.