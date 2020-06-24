Leesi Gborogbosi, three others only Nigerians certified by ICMCI

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has been admitted as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) by The International Council Of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI). He is one of the four Nigerians and only one of the 20 Africans who are listed as Certified Management Consultants by ICMCI.

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi, is the CEO of Gabriel Domale Consulting (Management Consulting Firm), Nigeria, helping companies in Africa to grow by providing advisory in finance, strategy, corporate governance, transformation, cost savings/reduction and leadership training. Especially helping businesses to return to growth despite the challenges of Covid-19.

The CMC badge is regarded as an international acknowledgement that someone is a professional, competent and trustworthy consultant. It is the recognised mark of the consulting professional that practices according to internal culture and international standards.

Holding a CMC means the management consultant must demonstrate standards of competence, conduct and professional behaviour, and service provision. Every management consultant should want to become and stay a CMC while they practice as it demonstrates confidence in crucial/critical assignments and risk reduction in identifying clients.

The Certified Management Consultant designation is the preeminent professional designation for management consulting. It is similar in scope and reliability to Chartered Professional Accountants, Professional Engineers, etc.

The International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) is a not-for-profit organisation with headquarter in Switzerland and leading in the development of management consulting as a global profession that drives social and economic success. It sets the standards, ensures compliance and with this confidence promotes the use of and respect for management consultants worldwide.

ICMCI is widely recognized and respected as an international organization in the global consulting arena and is made up of Institutes of Management Consultants from 49 countries. Country Institutes of Management Consulting (IMC’s), often work with government bodies to ensure that the CMC is a recognized professional designation with all the compliance, competency and ethical obligations and privileges that come with being a top-tier individual professional.

READ ALSO: Moving Beyond Subsistence Governance

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has a doctoral degree in strategy (and also in business studies) and MSc (Research Methodology in Management) from IE Business School, Madrid and an MBA (Finance and Banking) from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; and BSc (Accountancy) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He had his secondary education at Federal Government College, Jos, Nigeria. His doctoral dissertation focuses on strategy implementation, collaboration, the role of middle managers, and the dynamics of social movements (host communities).

He collaborates with business leaders to identify growth opportunities, advise on business transformation, restructuring, and create value through excellence in strategy implementation and capital efficiency by delivering projects within costs, building strategy and planning frameworks.

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi also supports finance leaders to optimize performance and to make critical decisions through financial excellence in budgeting, cost reduction, finance transformation, financial analysis, finance and accounting operations, governance, risk, and compliance, finance systems, value-for-money audit, contract (& tender) board approvals, and developing innovative funding solutions.

He leverages his professional experience as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC); Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; and The Institute of Management Consultants. Also, he is Member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply, London; Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered); and Strategic Management Society, Chicago, United States.

He was nominated by the Strategic Management Society, Chicago for “Best Conference Paper Prize Awards” in 2017 and 2015. He was appointed the Chair for the Session on “Leading change implementation processes” at the Strategic Management Society conference in Denver, United States in 2015.

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi has about three decades of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry. He is an expert in finance, strategy, corporate governance, transformation, cost reduction and leadership training. He is available for collaboration with business leaders and can be reached via leesi.gborogbosi@gabrieldomale.com.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: