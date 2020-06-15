Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of Africa’s first Economic War and the Black Wall Street, Charles N Lambert, has condemned President Trump’s decision to flag-off his reelection campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

President Donald Trump is to hold a rally this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of the worst racial attack in U.S. history, by many accounts.

On Monday morning, took to Twitter to brag about his planned return to the campaign trial on Saturday in Tulsa.

“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!,” he tweeted

The history of the massacre in the area, which was also known as “Black Wall Street,” has shined a spotlight on the formation of an affluent Black community and the gruesome events that destroyed it.

In 1921, a white mob attacked a predominantly Black area in Tulsa, killing hundreds of people and destroying the country’s wealthiest African-American community. Its abrupt demise and similar incidents around the country during that period played a role in widening the racial wealth divide.

The idea of Black communities thriving economically on their own and in some cases having residents doing better financially than the average white person at the time caused resentment. The whites saw themselves as being out of line.

The racial wealth disparities we see today are the product of a long historical process of black exclusion from the economy and white inclusion into wealth distribution.

Trump’s plan to flag off his rally followed weeks of protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer.

The controversy, however, is highlighting anew the Tulsa Race Massacre, a horrific event whose legacy still reverberates in Black communities.

Reacting to Trump’s decision to flag off his reelection campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lambert says that the Balck Wall Street is a divine movement and God will bring justice to the Blacks who were brutally murdered in Tulsa and that the Black Wall Street as championed in Africa today is not dependent on any government in its war against economic invaders.

He said “this is the city where the Black Wall Street was burnt down. This is the place where white supremacist stamped their authority on Western soil to blacks. In the height of the black lives protest, this is where Trump chose to flag off his reelection campaign and not surprisingly, one million Whites are driven by the symbol of the location and bought tickets. God will bring justice not governments.”

The decision to hold the rally in Tulsa in the midst of nationwide protests over racist violence and discrimination, triggered by the police killing of George Floyd, has been criticised as all the more incendiary for the widely understood historic symbolism of the Tulsa race massacre in which up to 300 black Americans were killed by white mobs.

Sherry Gamble Smith, the president of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, an organisation named after the prosperous black community that white Oklahomans burned down in the 1921 attack, also condemned Trump’s decision, saying that “To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen.”

The Black Wall Street led by Lambert are a group of people who are dedicated to liberating Africa from poverty, they are the engine of capital generation for the industrialization of the African continent and leverages on capital flight to generate capital for funding of job, creating commercial undertaking for Africa which they’ve tagged ”The Economic War”.

An Economic War, is a commerce-driven, orchestrated attempt, to balance altered trade deficit for a region. According to Lambert, this is done by simply ensuring that money leaving the continent is controlled, to avoid the haemorrhage of funds and capital flight.

This is an independent movement in Africa and the first of its kind established based on a recipe that was used by the Black Wall Street community in Tulsa whose thriving businesses were later destroyed by the envious whites that surrounded them.

Vanguard Nigeria News

