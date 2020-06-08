Lawmaker proposes Special Courts, speedy trial for rapists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Miriam Onuoha, has recommended the setting up of Special Courts to ensure speedy trials and conviction of rapists in the country.

Onuoha who represents Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency of Imo State spoke with journalists in Abuja.

“I will also suggest that a Special Court should be set up, to try and convict rape offenders (rapists)”, she suggested, adding that ” rape cases should be speedily tried and convicted”.

The lawmaker who represents her Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also called on the Federal government to take the issue of mental illness, more seriously.

She linked the incessant cases of rapes in the country, to growing mental illnesses in the country.

“I think there is a relationship between mental state and rape. The rising spate of mental illnesses, also poses a threat, waiting to explode and that is also attached with a lot of stigmas”, she opined.

The lawmaker who also endorsed the death penalty for rapists called on churches, mosques, schools, civil society groups and women groups to close ranks and fight the social malaise.

“I will like to call on women groups civil society groups, churches, to rise up and fight this menace to the end”, she said.

The young legislator urged the Parliament to lobby the state governments to pass the Child Rights Act, to protect children from paedophiles and from other predative agents.

She also called on women to resist joining the bandwagon of stigma against victims of rape in society.

The lawmaker also called for stringent laws to protect children and women from gender-based violence.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

