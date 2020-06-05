Lawmaker enlightens constituents on dangers of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

…Shares palliatives to less privileged

Member Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, yesterday enlightened his constituents on the dangers of coronavirus pandemic ravaging humanity.

As at today, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 416 new cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,578.

In a bid to contain further spread of the virus, the Udenu born Legislator thought it wise to enlighten his people.

In his words: “Most people at the local level think that COVID-19 is for the rich and mighty and those who live in the city. I therefore bought 28 hand-held battery operated megaphones for the 28 communities in Udenu and employed 28 volunteers, one per community who I call village criers.

READ ALSO:

“I also employed 28 whistle blowers who will monitor the effectiveness or otherwise of the village criers. I provided 34 bucket stands with complimentary soap, hand sanitizers, one each for the 28 communities, Obolloafor Police station, Catholic Church at Obolloafor, DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, one for the public at Udenu local government headquarters.

“I also bought a mini bus with a public address system which will be manned by three volunteers that are on my payroll. The vehicle will be traversing the nooks and cranny of the Constituency drumming the dangers of COVID-19 into people’s ears, and also educating them to always wear their face masks while going out from their residences.”

Ezeugwu also emphasized the need to wash their hands regularly and apply hand sanitizers thereafter and always maintain physical distancing and go out only if they must.

“There should also be no gathering of unwholesome crowds for burials, weddings or naming ceremonies”, he advised.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: