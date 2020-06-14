LAWMA frowns at delay of sweepers’ wages by contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

…Faults uninformed protest, clears the air on Contractors in charge of the aggrieved sweepers

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has come out to express its displeasure in some of their contractors delaying their workers’ wages, thereby depriving them of what rightfully belongs to them.

Reacting to a protest held by a section of workers outsourced by their contractors over non-payment of salary arrears, the Agency described it as a misleading protest aimed at discrediting its activities.

Reports say the ‘sweeper contractors’ were agitating over the nonpayment of their salary arrears for three months and had pointed accusing fingers at Ibrahim Odunbomi, the acting LAWMA MD.

In one of the videos being circulated on the social media, a man identified as Olamide Sulaimon consistently called out Ibrahim, over non-payment of their salary for three months.

This video is a sharp contrast to a previously made clip where the same man was seen hailing Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for making their time at LAWMA worthwhile.

In their reaction to the agitations, LAWMA says the accusations were false and unfounded.

According to the Agency, the sweepers are directly engaged by the contractors and not LAWMA, and they (contractors) are responsible for their monthly payments and upkeep.

While noting that the contractual agreement only exists between the Authority and the Contractors, the Agency maintained that the state government prioritises the welfare and wellbeing of its personnel and affiliate companies.

The Agency also revealed that LAWMA ensures the prompt release of payments for its staff and emphasised the Authority appreciates the great work the sweepers are rendering, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, and gave an assurance that LAWMA will continue to ensure prompt payment to its various contractors.

The Acting Managing Director, therefore, solicited for continued support and understanding, stressing that the issue of delayed payments will be frowned at and subsequently resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

