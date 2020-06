Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday welcomed the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia North back to the Hallowed Chamber.

Senator Orji who has been out of the Senate to particulate in legislative matters since December 2019, resumed today.

Welcoming him, Lawan said, ” Welcome back our one and only Chief Whip. We are very grateful to God for bringing you back.”

