Laursen resumes work as APM Terminals Nigeria Country Manager

By Godwin Oritse

Klaus Holm Laursen has been appointed as the new Country Manager for APM Terminals Nigeria.

In his new capacity, the Country Manager will oversee the operations of APM Terminals in Apapa, Onne, and Kano.

Until his appointment, Mr. Laursen was the Managing Director of APM Terminals, Poti Seaport – the largest port in Georgia, handling liquids, dry bulk, passenger ferries, and 85% of Georgia’s container traffic.

Mr. Laursen has worked with the Maersk Group since 1998 in various capacities and has served in various countries including Denmark, Malaysia, South Korea, Netherlands, Jordan, and Egypt.

“I am happy to work in Nigeria. I believe Nigeria has a lot of potentials and our company is happy to contribute to the economic development of the country and the well being of the people.

“We will work with the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies of government at all levels to actualize the Ease of Doing Business policy of the Federal Government and make the ports more efficient.

“APM Terminals in Nigeria will offer reliable, safe, and efficient operations with a continuous improvement focus. We also assure our customers of a flexible and solutions-oriented approach to address their needs, in addition to deploying innovative, digital solutions that enable customers to order their services quickly and easily,” Mr. Laursen said.

Recall that APM Terminals Apapa acquired seven additional Mobile Harbour Cranes as part of a fresh investment of USD80million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company at the Apapa Port since 2006 to USD438million, which is the highest by any private terminal operator in Nigeria, resulting in significant improvements in productivity.

