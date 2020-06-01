Lauretta Onochie hits back at Dangiwa Umar, says he feeds on fake news

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, fired back at the former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar(retd), saying he feeds on fake news.

Umar had written the President, saying his skewed appointments into offices of the Federal Government, favouring some and frustrating others, shall bring ruin and destruction to the country,

Recall that Vanguard had published a story tagged; ‘APPOINTMENTS: Buhari favoured South more than North – Records,’ wherein it listed Buhari’s appointments since he assumed office in 2015.

The documents, the first 43 pages and the second 17 pages, used by the media to arrive at the percentage published, showed that the South got 52.4%, North 47.6%.

For example, between 2015 and 2018, the North-Central topped the number of appointments in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, with 102 appointees, the South-West came second with 101 appointees giving the two zones 35 per cent or 203 of the 567 appointments made.

The South-South came third with 99 appointments, ahead of the North-West, which came fourth with 94. The North-East followed with 93, and the South-East is least with 78. In the North-Central, Kogi topped with 22 appointees, followed by Kwara with 21, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja got the least with two appointees.

Onochie made reference to the above as evidence to counter the hypothetical submission of Umar.

Making mockery of Umar’s letter to Buhari, Onochie opined: “When I saw this untrue headline, I felt very sorry for Col. Umar Rtd. He’s been feeding on fake news. Fake news can be damaging. Responding to Fake news can be embarrassing. Fake news strips one of every dignity.”

She advised Umar not to depend on fake news, but rely on facts.

