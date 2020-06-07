Late Uwa read at church where she was murdered for 5 years ― Report

Kindly Share This Story:

Report has revealed that late Uwaila Omozuwa had been using church where she was murdered as her reading house for five years until the news of her death broke seven days ago.

The church at Osa-Amadasun Street, Ohovbe Quarters, which she attended and about five minute-walk from her residence was considered a safe spot for her to assimilate and enjoy reading, it turned out to be where her attackers took carnal knowledge of her and left her for dead.

Uwa’s aggrieved mother, Mrs Joy Omozuwa, explained that “She is my second child, the most gentle of all my children and was always interested in her book. What happened to my daughter is so painful; I never knew this was how she will die. On that fateful day, May 27th, I left home with her and she went to the church to read. For over five years now, she had been going to the church to read, so, that day she did the same thing.

“When the schools were shut as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, she (Uwa) had been going there to study because she said she didn’t want to have any carryover in her examination. I waited till in the evening when I normally called her if it was getting late although she didn’t have a fixed time that she would come. Sometimes she came home at 5 pm, sometimes 6 pm or 2 pm depending on her mood.

“By 5 pm, I tried to call her but her line was not going through. There was a boy who was also a member of the church staying near the church whom she said sometimes came around and she had told me that I should not panic if I didn’t see her on time but unfortunately,

“I didn’t have the boy’s number so I was becoming worried. I saw off a member of our church who came to visit me and by the time I returned, I missed three calls from Mrs Osula who is also a member of the church and stayed close to the church. She asked to come to the church quickly and when I got there, I was told that Uwa had been rushed to the hospital.

“They said they met her with her eyes blindfolded, her mouth tied and her hands tied behind her like a criminal. She was untied and when they noticed that she moved her hand, they quickly took her to Enoma hospital. When I saw my daughter, there was blood all over her body, the white top she wore had turned red with her blood; I looked at her ear, there was blood coming out of it as well as her nose while she had a swollen eye…”

