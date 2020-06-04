Late governor Olumilua was a true Democrat and consummate politician ― Mimiko

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Immediate past governor of Ondo State Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has described the late governor of the state Evang. Bamidele Isola Olumilua as a true Democrat and a consummate politician.

Mimiko, who was the Health commissioner under late Olumilua in a statement issued in Akure said ” l have just made calls to the immediate family members of my leader, consummate politician, humanist, a man of faith, and a lover of the masses, Evangelist Bamidele Isola Olumilua, who passed away in the early hours of today.

“My words to them were words of consolation, of encouragement and of solidarity. Though of age, the death of a dear one must be deeply sorrowful, when the departed is as wonderful, humane, astute, and profound in thoughts and wisdom, the pain becomes much more riveting.

“His wives and children who lived and shared most moments of his earthly sojourn, therefore, deserve our words of consolation as the facts of his departure and the weight of the demise sink in.

” l encourage his children and wives to take stock and prepare to carry on with confidence and on the deeply remarkable legacies of their patriarch.

” l solidarise with them as men and women of faith, that the loss was again to heaven, to God. Because as the saying goes, those whom God loves, he calls to himself.

” Evangelist Olumilua was to me, a true leader. Ours was a relationship that was never broken by partisanship, time, and or location. He remained true to his leadership roles to me till the end and I valued him like a true political beneficiary.

“While time is not yet ripe to write of his indelible contribution to my political history, my family and I wish to extend our condolences to his immediate and extended family members, political and religious associates, the people and government of Ekiti State and all lovers of social democratic governance, a cause to which the late Olumilua devoted most part of his adult life.

Mimiko noted that ” He will be sorely missed.

