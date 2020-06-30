Land Dispute: How we were chased out of our community — Ajah CDA

Kindly Share This Story:

The elders and members of Omomunmi Oja Chieftaincy family of Oko Egan Alapa Village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos state have accused the Registered Trustees of Ajah Community Development Association CDA, of chasing them out of their community.

They alleged that the CDA supervised by the State’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, armed police men from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and Lagos State Taskforce, on June 11, 2020 chased the residents from the area and levelled tens of buildings therein with bulldozers.

The family’s leader, Baale Wasiu Shitta, alleged that their ancestral shrines, as well as their farms were also destroyed, despite the land being a subject of litigation in suit No EPD/7325/LMW/2018, pending before Justice Ganiyu Safari of the Lagos High Court, Epe division.

In the suit, Chief Wasiu Shitta and another are suing the Registered Trustees of Ajah Community Development Association, Governor of Lagos State and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Shitta, said that his family is the owner of approximately 58 acres of land with plan number LA/237/2007/107 A & B drawn by a surveyor, W. Adeniyi.

“We have been living in our inherited land that was established by our forefathers since we were born. Some years ago, some people from Ajah Community Development Association came and said the government had allocated our community to them,” Shitta said.

According to him, resolution of the matter had been dragging for years for a peaceful solution before the family filed a court case.

“Two weeks ago, we got a call that our matter was coming up on June 18. So, on June 11, we just saw a team of people some with cutlasses and machetes including some policemen. They started demolishing our homes destroying houses and sending people and children out of the community.

We have all been displaced right now, from our community. The community people cannot be found,” Shitta stated.

He also said that residents are being prevented from returning to the site by armed persons stationed there.

“The place is empty now, all our houses have been destroyed. We are outside, we don’t have anywhere to stay right now that is why we are calling on the media to help us out,” Shitta added.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government said it has dislodged suspected land grabbers from the disputed parcels of land in Ajah.

It said that an enforcement exercise was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Land Grabbers LSTFLG, to dislodge the suspected land grabbers from the parcels of land measuring 50.06 hectares situated at Block E, Plot 2 at Sangotedo, Lekki Peninsula Sub-region in Eti-Osa Area of the State.

While reacting to the development, the Ajah Community Developers Association ACDA, expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Government for helping out.

The General Secretary of the Association, Oladele Ojogbede, commended the efforts of the Governor, the Ministry of Justice and the State Attorney General for ensuring that the association took peaceful possession of the land.

He said that the successful dislodgement of land grabbers from the association’s land by the LSTFLG was a testimony to the fact that the zero tolerance posture of the Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration against land grabbing in Lagos State is true and real.

“I can say without equivocation that justice is served and seen to be served by the Lagos State Government on this case. The administration of justice by the State land grabbers task force since the petition we wrote has been nothing short of superb,” he said.

Ojogbede explained that the suspected land grabbers had forcefully encroached and seized the parcels of land belonging to the Ajah Community Developers Association.

He said they prevented the association from taking possession of the land, adding that the association petitioned the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, to seek for justice.

