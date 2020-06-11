LaLiga action returns to DStv, Gotv with the Seville derby

Kindly Share This Story:

After more than three months of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-20 LaLiga season will be back on the screens of SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv, with round 28 matches.

The games, scheduled to hold from 11-14 June, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 7 to DStv Premium, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers and SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The first game upon return is the Seville derby, also known as the Great Derby (El Gran Derbi), between Sevilla and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday. The match kicks off at 9 pm and will be aired live on SuperSport 7 and SuperSport Select 4.

The two teams are experiencing very different fortunes, with Sevilla looking to secure a top-four finish and a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, while Real Betis are trying to push themselves up to mid-table and remain clear of the relegation battle below them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: