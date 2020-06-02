Lagos to build more general hospitals — Hamzat

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, says the state will build more general hospitals in order to boost health care delivery.

Hamzat made this known on Tuesday while discussing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Dr Obafemi Hamzat’s administration in the last one year on an online show, tagged: ”Covinspiration”.

Recall that the show was moderated by Dayo Israel, a UN Special Representative and British Council Global Change-maker.

“We have gotten experts and they have done the design and Mercy Hospital has been mapped out, as we are building another Mercy Hospital.

“Also, we are building a general hospital in Ojo because we discovered there is none around that axis and we are also expanding the general hospital in Gbagada.

“We are building a spinal cord hospital in the Gbagada General Hospital,” he said

The deputy governor added that the government was also building Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba – a permanent isolation centre and Institute of Research.

Speaking on power, Hamzat said the administration was working on ensuring that people were adequately metered across the state.

He said that the government was procuring meter in order to stop the challenges of estimated billings and to enable the power distribution companies to take more electricity from the power generation companies.

He said that the challenge with power sector was money, saying that power distribution companies are rejecting power because of money.

“We are discussing with the two Discos, the Eko and Ikeja Discos.

“People are not ready to pay if you send them estimated bill but by helping with the procurement of metres, it will go a long way to light up Lagos.

“We want to work with the Discos on procurement of metres.

“The capacity to get 2000 megawatts is there but the challenge is funding,” he said.

Hamzat, however, noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 had slowed down the process but he assured that work was ongoing.

Kindly Share This Story: