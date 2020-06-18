Lagos threatens sanctions against private school owners over COVID-19 regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, has said private school owners inviting students to school, against the directive of the state government to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would face sanctions.

A statement from the office of the Director-General, OEQA, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, warned private schools against reopening, to avoid exposing pupils to infections and the dangers of COVID-19.

It said: “Any school caught flouting this directive will be heavily sanctioned.”

ALSO READ:

The Federal Government ordered the closure of schools across the country to curtail exposure to, and the spread of COVID-19 among students, because of their vulnerability and inability to observe social distancing.

To ensure compliance, an OEQA team embarked on compliance monitoring exercise across the state.

According to Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, central to the monitoring exercise is the safety of all learners, teachers and the general public.

She stated that the state had witnessed a total compliance rate except for some few schools, especially Private school owners, that are doing all they could to beat government scrutiny without concern for the health and safety of learners.

She advised such schools to stop forcing students to school, an act that could jeopardise their future, warning that any school caught will be penalised.

The Director-General assured the public that Lagos State Government will continue to create awareness on how to maintain proper hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and water, use of face mask and the use of hand sanitisers.

Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni said the public will be notified when it is right and safe for students to return to schools, including private school owners.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: